9 dead in Quetta coal mine collapse

QUETTA: Death toll in the Degari coalmine collapse reached nine as one of the three miners rescued succumbed to his injuries.

Bodies of eight miners were earlier recovered from the Degari coalmine as the rescue operation concluded on Tuesday.

Two other miners who were rescued are also said to be in critical condition.

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Imran Khan Zarkoon confirmed that only two miners could be rescued in the search operation, which has now concluded.

Both workers were admitted to Civil Hospital Quetta in critical condition. Another had been rescued on Monday.

Eleven miners in total had gotten trapped in the mine on Sunday after poisonous gas accumulated in the mine, which is thousands of feet deep.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani had taken notice of the matter and directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to deploy its technical team and ensure the safe recovery of the workers, provincial government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani had told a private source on Monday.

Balochistan’s Labour Federation has expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s efforts. Peer Muhammad Kakar, a member of the body, said: “Neither the government nor the mine owners are bothered about the plight of the hapless miners. The administration is still clueless about the trapped miners even though 24 hours have passed [since the workers were trapped].”