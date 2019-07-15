Shehbaz to nominate PM, Shahzad Akbar in lawsuit against Daily Mail: Abbasi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said that Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif would also nominate Prime Minister Imran Khan and Adviser to PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar in the lawsuit against Daily Mail in the British court.

Abbasi said that the news report had alleged that Shehbaz laundered money during former military ruler General (r) Pervez Musharraf’s rule. “If you want to make a case then you should include Musharraf as well, as EERA is being funded from his tenure,” he said.

Abbasi said that the government should hand over the proofs to NAB.

“NAB should make cases. It’s interesting to note that the government has failed to prove corruption until now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday congratulated the nation over the successful completion of Multan-Sukkur motorway and said that former premier Nawaz Sharif served the nation with patriotic zeal by initiating several mega projects.

In her statement over the successful completion of Multan-Sukkur motorway, she said that on the historic completion of this project, “I congratulate the people of southern Punjab and Sindh, and am thankful to the government of China for helping us in spreading a web of motorways in the country as part of the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC)”.

She said, “That was the largest part of the CPEC which spread around an area of 392 kilometres and is a proof of Sino-Pak friendship, as the Chinese government has cooperated a lot in completing the project open heartedly.”

“The completion of this project reflects the ambition of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to serve the country who had dreamed to connect the people of the country and the Multan-Sukkur motorway will be a benchmark project which will help in swift transportation and will boost the trade between the provinces,” she added.

“The former premier had initiated that much projects to serve the people under his ambition and giving a sigh of relief in selected premier’s rule to the masses despite being detained while the latter is afraid of cutting the ribbons of those projects as he and his government hasn’t initiated a single mega-project,” she concluded.