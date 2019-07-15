Inexperience and individual mistakes cost young Nigerian side

On the eve of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Algeria, defender Kenneth Omeruo warned his team mates not to give away free kicks on the edge of the penalty area.

Four minutes into stoppage time of Sunday’s match, with the score at 1-1 and Nigeria looking in better shape to face extra-time, they did exactly that, giving Riyad Mahrez a pot at goal from his favourite position just to the right of the centre.

There was a sense of inevitability as the winger curled the ball around the wall and into the net to give Algeria a 2-1 win and end Nigeria’s dream of a fourth title.

Throughout the tournament, Nigeria’s inexperienced team have been plagued by individual mistakes and carelessness.

They nearly gifted minnows Burundi the lead in their opening match, lost their final group game to Madagascar 2-0 after an awful mix-up in their defence gave their opponents an early goal and had to come from behind to beat Cameroon after more mishaps. “We have to avoid these mistakes,” said coach Gernot Rohr ahead of the quarter-final against South Africa.

Even so, there are plenty of reasons for optimism. Rohr has brought stability to a team which, after winning AFCON in 2013, astonishingly failed to qualify for the subsequent two tournaments in 2015 and 2017.

The team which started Sunday’s match had an average age of only 24.7 and they have shown impressive powers of recovery throughout the finals.

“We have to work much more, we are young, our midfield is the youngest one, and (Wilfred) Ndidi, (Oghenekaro) Etebo and (Alex) Iwobi, they have to learn tactically, they have to make a better communication,” said the German. “But they will do it.”

Much could depend on how the club careers of the players progress.