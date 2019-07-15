Mason Mount signs new five-year Chelsea deal

England Under-21 international Mason Mount has signed a five-year contract with Chelsea. The 20-year-old midfielder spent last season playing under new Blues boss Frank Lampard during a loan spell at Derby.

“It’s a massively proud moment for myself and my family,” Mount told the club’s website. Mount has yet to make his debut for Chelsea’s first team but impressed for Championship side Derby during the last campaign, scoring 11 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions.

He played against the Blues in a Carabao Cup tie in October. Mount added: “I joined this club at six years old and it was always my goal to play for the first team one day. “I’m really looking forward to the coming season now and working hard to have an impact here at Chelsea. “I’ve been at the club for a long time already and hopefully I’ll stay for a long time to come.”