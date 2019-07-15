Karachi police chief transferred in major reshuffle

KARACHI: A major reshuffle took place in the Sindh Police on Monday, the police chief of Karachi Amir Ahmed Shaikh was transferred from his post.

Amir Ahmed Sheikh was replaced by Ghulam Nabi Memon as the Karachi police chief.

He was a Grade-21 officer who was among the seven high-ranking police officers in Sindh which were either transferred or removed from their posts.

Imran Yaqoub has been elevated to Grade-21 and appointed Additional IG Special Branch, while Farhat Junejo has been appointed DIG Special Branch.

Additional IG Hyderabad Ghulam Sarwar Jamali was removed from his post and directed to report to Services and General Administration. Jamali will be replaced by Additional IG Special Branch Waliullah.