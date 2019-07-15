Maintenance charges on pre-paid scratch cards removed

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Monday that Mobile phone service providers will remove the extra maintenance charges on pre-paid cellular scratch cards.

Mehran said that in an earlier hearing this year, the apex court had told mobile phone service providers that they could apply a 12.5 percent withholding tax. However, the court told them to invalidate the 10 pc administrative/service charges.

Now users can get a top-up of Rs88.9 instead of Rs76.94 on a scratch card of Rs100.

The cellular telecom companies are not allowed to impose any maintenance charge as they have elected not to impose these charges the order said.

In April this year, the apex court restored the deduction of withholding tax and sales tax on pre-paid cellular scratch cards by vacating the earlier suspension order.