

ISLAMABAD: PTI leaders and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have alleged that the former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Suleman, who is in London these days with his family, have been involved in money laundering of Rs85 billion. Speaking to Shahzeb Khanzada on Geo News, Suleman Sharif accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of running “media trial” of Sharifs and PPP leadership to deflect attention from the real issues of price hike, electricity shortage, unbearable living costs and economic meltdown brought about by the “incompetent and clueless” team of the PTI.Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shehbaz is the main culprit in the laundering of UK aid fund for earthquake victims.

Shahzad Akbar said that Suleman Shehbaz was summoned to Pakistan several times in relation to the allegations, but he didn’t appear.

Akbar requested the UK government to extradite the suspects or give access to them.

Federal Minister Ali Zaidi said that since years Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif have been causing embarrassment to Pakistan internationally.

Zaidi alleged that the Sharif family sheltered criminals, pressurised judiciary and tried to bribe them.

In reaction to the latest corruption scandal against the Sharif family, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that the ‘fake news was published to divert attention from the judge video scandal’.

He said that the government is taking our political vengeance and defaming the country as well.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, who is also the PML-N spokesperson, said that the British newspaper’s story does not cite any official report, hence it is based on propaganda.