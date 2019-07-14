Hussain Nawaz met with judge Arshad Malik on 21st of Ramzan in Madina: Sources

ISLAMABAD: According to sources, a heated exchange of words took place in the meeting between the two.

Sources said that the details of the meeting, including Arshad Malik’s arrival at the hotel and discussion with Hussain Nawaz is also on record.

Sharif family sources said that Hussain Nawaz didn’t threaten or offer any bribe to the judge.

Sources said that judge Malik told Hussain that in the decision there are several mistakes present, upon which the Nawaz’s son inquired why a wrong decision was given.

While speaking to Geo News in London, Hussain Nawaz said he neither offered bribe nor threatened the judge, adding that he will not pass further comment as the matter is sub judice.

Accountability judge Malik in a letter submitted to IHC, he claimed he was offered a Rs 500 million bribe by Hussain Nawaz along with his entire family settlement abroad if he resigned on the grounds that he could no longer deal with with the guilt of convicting Nawaz Sharif without evidence.

Following a request by IHC to remove judge Malik, he was relieved from his duties by the federal government for his alleged involvement in a controversial video scandal.