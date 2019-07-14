Shehbaz Sharif and his family were involved in money laundering in Britain: Report



ISLAMABAD: According to the investigative report by the Daily Mail has allegedly revealed that Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his family laundered quake victims’ aid money to UK.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his family were involved in money laundering in Britain.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that Sharif family members embezzle charity money and talk about honesty.

According to the investigative report, Britain’s Department for International Development (DIFD) had given Sharif and his government taxpayers’ cash. Shehbaz and his family were embezzling tens of millions of pounds of public money and laundering it to Britain, claimed the report.

The high-level probe was ordered by Prime Minister Imran Khan after he came into power last year.

Mehmood claims that he had laundered millions on behalf of Shahbaz’s family from a nondescript office in Birmingham – without attracting suspicion from Britain’s financial regulators, who inspected his books regularly.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said over the years, these two families have brought nothing but international embarrassment to Pakistan.

“They’ve protected criminals, bribed/pressured members of the judiciary, killed innocent people and now this,” he wrote.

Dr Shireen Mazari says, “Shameful how the looters not only robbed Pakistanis of nation,s money and resources but also stole donor aid money!”