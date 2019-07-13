Literary delights for the kids

BABAR’S BLUE UMBRELLA BY CHITRA SOUNDAR — on a perfectly windy day, Babar takes out his blue umbrella and lets it fly across town. It climbs over forts, reaches rooftops and clock towers. But when it is time to go home, Babar does something unexpected.

HELPFUL FRIENDS BY HUMEYRA KAZMI — two friends, a Bluebird and a Butterfly, are happily flying one day when they find a scared and lost Robin. Will they be able to find the Robin’s home and help reunite the family? Read this tale of friendship to find out!

THE TURTLE WHO WOULD NOT LISTEN BY HUMEYRA KAZMI — Tutee the turtle is out on a picnic with his friends, but he refuses to wear the seatbelt, even when his friends tell him to. Read on to find out how Tutee learns an important lesson about safety and listening to others.

MONSTERS NOT ALLOWED BY CHERYL RAO — Maxi the monster loves to read children’s books, but he has finished reading all his own books! Now he is not allowed into the library, or the school, or any of the other places where there are children’s books. Can he find a place where he can get books to read?

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL HANDS BY NANDINI NAYAR — it is raining and Seema and her mother are in their little house. That’s when Seema sees the most beautiful hands in the world. What makes these hands beautiful? And how does Seema honour these hands? Find out in this heart-warming story that celebrates the hands that make our world so beautiful.