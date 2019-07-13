Ed Sheeran play dress up in cinematic ‘Antisocial’ video

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran’s new album ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ has arrived and with it a music video for “Antisocial,” his joint track with Travis Scott. The slightly bonkers clip, directed by Dave Meyers and written by Matt Walton, sees Sheeran embodying numerous characters, with numerous wigs. Movie references abound, including a particularly horrifying moment where Scott plays the title character of Edward Scissorhands as a dentist. At the end of the video, Sheeran and Scott find themselves in a diner, with Sheeran begging for the last French fry. In his recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God, a 50-minute conversation recorded in Sheeran’s Suffolk home studio, the singer-songwriter discussed his previous EP No.5 Collaborations Project as well as the new material and how each track came together. Sheeran also talked about how working with other artists has made him a better musician. “I like writing songs, but I feel like I’m improving day by day,” Sheeran says.