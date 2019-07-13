Pakistan-India Track-II dialogue calls for liberalised visa regime, robust trade ties

Pakistan and Indian delegates at a Track-II dialogue on Saturday called for easy and liberalised visa processes, especially for those seeking medical treatments, cultural exchanges and collaborations between academicians, students, scholars, educational institutes, think tanks and media groups.

“Trade ties and business relations need a sharp boost to incentivise peace. There is a strong feeling that enhanced connectivity between the two countries will create corridors of peace,” according to a statement issued at the conclusion of the two-day dialogue in Islamabad. The forum also underscored the need for immediate opening of the air space causing inconvenience to thousands of common people.

The delegates from both countries welcomed the beginning of the Track-II dialogue in Islamabad, the first in Pakistan since tensions heightened between the two sides. They looked forward to the second round to be held in New Delhi with the hope that communication channels between civil societies should always remain open regardless of the political climate.

The dialogue underlined the need for communication to remain open even in times of crises. The conference provided a candid platform for exchange of ideas to cultivate an environment of peace in both the countries. Civil society delegates from diverse backgrounds held frank discussions focusing on better people-to-people ties, trade relations and security challenges.

The conference was held under the umbrella theme of ‘Beyond Politics and Polemics – New Beginning on a Difficult Trail’, and brought out younger voices and fresh ideas towards prioritising people-to-people contacts and other initiatives to foster better relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Pashtoon nationalist leader and former senator Afrasiab Khattak said the delegates play key role in shaping the public opinion. “Track-II dialogue between Pakistan and India started after a long time as both countries would not issue visas for such meetings due to deteriorated relations. They would hold such dialogue in Bangkok, Dubai and other countries. It is good that Indians came to Islamabad and Pakistanis will go to India,” Khattak told Daily Times on the sidelines of the two-day dialogue. He said positive aspect of the Islamabad dialogue is participation of youth in the process as new ideas can be ice-breaking.

Pakistan’s former high commissioner to India Aziz Ahmad Khan said Track-II dialogue can have an important role in improving relations between Pakistan and India. “There are no constraints in Track-II dialogue which usually exist between official delegations. Delegates at Track-II express own views and governments take benefit of the process,” he told Daily Times. “Pakistan has granted visas to the Indian side but will see if India issues visas to the Pakistani delegates. Visas had never been problem from Pakistan side. Previous meetings have been held in Nepal, Colombo and Bangkok because of visa problems,” he said.

Raoof Hasan said the dialogue was held after a lapse of more than three years. “We are happy that we have been able to get this going which is extremely important in the context of finding different ways and avenues to help India and Pakistan work together with a spirit of commitment, cooperation and collaboration,” he said.