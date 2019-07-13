Turkey continues receiving Russian S-400 air defense parts

Turkey on Saturday continued receiving components of a Russian-made air defense system, despite Washington’s warnings that it will impose sanctions on the NATO-member country. Turkey’s defense ministry tweeted the landing of a fourth Russian cargo plane in Murted Air Base, near the capital, Ankara. On Friday, the ministry announced the much-awaited delivery of S-400 components had begun. The United States has repeatedly warned it will impose economic sanctions and kick Turkey out of the F-35 stealth fighter jet program if Ankara does not drop its S-400 purchase. Turkey has refused to bow to US pressure, saying its defense purchase is a matter of national sovereignty.