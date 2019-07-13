Bilawal seeks people’s support to send ‘cruel rulers’ packing

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday urged the masses to rally behind him to send the ‘cruel rulers’ packing.

Addressing a rally in Pano Aqil against the rising inflation in the country, he said his party has invariably struggled for provision of economic rights to the people of the country. He said the incumbent government, which promised 5 million housing units for the poor, is, in fact, depriving them of their existing shelters. “The poor’s modest little houses are being pulled down. Is this Naya Pakistan,” he questioned.

The young PPP leader said they will bring the people’s government to power and will send the present one packing. He said he has come out onto the streets to confront the ‘cruel rulers’, and sought people’s help to accomplish his goal of driving them away.

Bilawal asked the participants of the rally to convey a message to the powers that be in Islamabad that they don’t want ‘Naya Pakistan’. Slamming the federal budget for fiscal year 2019-20, he said it is just a tsunami of inflation and a storm of taxes.

Later, Bilawal Bhutto inaugurated the newly constructed Academic Block III of the Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (IBA).

Accompanied by his sister Aseefa Bhutto, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah and former opposition leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah, he visited the university and got a briefing about its laboratory.

In a tweet, Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Murtaza Wahab said, “IBA Sukkur established by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in 1994 has till date produced around 40,000 graduates. Today, Chairman Bilawal inaugurated its new Academic Block. It’s refreshing to go to a green campus which is now functioning completely on solar.”