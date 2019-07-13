Credibility of judiciary at stake after removal of judge: PML-N

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the sacking of accountability court judge Arshad Malik has raised serious questions on the credibility of judiciary in the country.

“We respect the judiciary and we want people to trust it. We don’t want to pin blame on anyone, we have just put facts before the people,” he said while talking to media in the federal capital. “We aren’t asking for any relief, neither we want to achieve any political mileage,” he added.

The PML-N senior leader said the government has ‘attacked’ the justice system of the country, adding that in order to restore the faith of people in the judiciary, the superior courts should take immediate action. “If the judge was in pressure, why didn’t he tell the monitoring judge? His removal has vindicated the fact that there is something fishy … it has raised more questions and have exposed the government’s role,” he added. Responding to a question, the PML-N leader said that he is ready to appear before any court, adding that he has never pressurised anyone and neither he will in the future. “I will appear before courts whenever summoned,” he added. Abbasi, however, refrained from commenting on a question about meeting between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and judge Arshad Malik. “Either the judge or Nawaz can talk about it. I can’t say anything on it,” he said.

Abbasi said accountability court judge Arshad Malik is ‘making up stories’ to save himself. He said the judge hasn’t denied the content of the controversial video clip. “He only said that his conversation was taken out of context,” he added. Abbasi said everything has surfaced and there is no truth in claims made by the government. He said case against Nawaz Sharif ended after the judge was removed from the post. He said history will now decide about these verdicts. He said everything has come on media and all those involved must be punished. PML-N leader said there is no need to file a petition as apex court can take notice of the matter. He said this is a serious issue and that they have many evidences.