I wrote this poem for my daughter a decade ago. She now faces a serious medical situation. I request the reader to heed a father’s plea and offer a prayer for her recovery and well-being.On Judgment Day I stand before GodOn His mighty throne On a hot dusty plain.Around me Multitudes of men and womenWeepand wail and Some look dazed.The angels move them to one gate Through which I glimpse blue skies andhappy people sitting by streams eating fruitOr the other from which I hearTormented cries and feel the heat of gigantic flames.With the confidence of the righteous I walk towards the former gate.“Hold on. Stop,” the angels cry. “You need to be tried. Your actions on earth judged.”“Yes,” I say with smug confidence “But I bring a name that will invoke God’s mercy.”The angels turn to God. “Sir,” they complain. “We cannot allow anyone in without judgment.”God pauses for the briefest of moments And smiles the faintest of smiles.“It is alright,” He says in a gentle voice. “He is the father of Amineh – The highest of my creatures – A loving daughter, a caring mother, A devoted wife and A faithful believer.”All pause to listen. “Know, too,” God says, “How highly I value ilm. No other word is used more often In the Quran than my name”“Let him go,” God commands. “He is the father of one Who has given herself to ilm.”The writer is the Ibn Khaldun Chair of Islamic Studies, School of International Service, American University, Washington, DC