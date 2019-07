Sir: Swarms of locusts have spread many areas of Sindh and have destroyed many crops like onions, cotton, dates etc. And now the government of Sindh decided to conduct aerial spray against these locusts in effected areas.

According to reports, locusts first landed in Khairpur’s desert area of Nara and then entered in Balochistan, then in Sindh. It is right time to have anti-locusts spray against these swarming menaces including grasshoppers.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR

Kech Turbat