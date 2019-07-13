I appreciate PM

Sir: Recently I have read in a newspaper that government is taking measures to control population and in case of having more than two children, parents will face dire consequences in shape of heavy fine.

The population growth rate is higher in our region and our country is 6th populated country in Asia while our GDP growth rate is 4.0 and 38.5 percent of the population is living in poverty. So, we are thankful from the bottom of our heart for the announcement of PM Imran Khan and it is great vision for the development of our country.

SHAKEEL CHAWASH

Turbat kech