The other side of the story

Sir: It is reported that two visitors lost their lives and many others injured in a road accident in Khawal pass near Gorakh Hill on July 28 due to poor road conditions.

Here, at Gorakh Hill, almost all road accident happened due to poor driving because visitors unaware about the terrains, nature of road, roundabout, altitude and some difficult ascending and descending points the road. The nature of hills texture is very different particularly at Khawal pass as the composition of hill contains crumbling soil which is easily washed away with rain or falls on the road, the cost of material, labor and machinery is also high due to long and difficult way.

For safety, the mainstream media, social media and visitors are urged to desist from sweeping and judgmental statements as this will hurt the interest of hundreds of the persons from the backward area who have no alternative livelihood options and whose livelihood is linked with the visitors at Gorakh.

All visitors are advised to use local vehicles or hire a well-trained diver for their safely.

GULSHER PANHWER

Johi