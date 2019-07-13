Pilgrims asked to use Apps for getting Hajj related information

ISLAMABAD: The intending pilgrims must use various Android phone applications (Apps) during their stay in Saudi Arabia for getting Hajj-related information, guidelines, prayers and detecting various locations to perform sacred religious obligation with ease and comfort.

According to Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and Hajj Group Organisers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) sources, various Apps have been developed to help pilgrims’ registering complaints, identifying residences, maktab, route to different camps, locating train stations, mosques, hospitals and other important locations during the Hajj.