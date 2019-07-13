Maryam Nawaz responds to PM Imran’s ‘Sicilian mafia’ statement

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has responded to PM Imran Khan’s ‘Sicilian mafia’ statement.

She took on Twitter to express her anger and quoting Prime Minister’s Tweet said that “You’re a part of the mafia that pressurizes judges into targeting & punishing your political opponents,” adding further, “It is you who used the institutions to settle scores with your opponents & defaced & maligned them in the process. Shame on you!”

You’re a part of the mafia that pressurises judges into targeting & punishing your political opponents. It is you who used the institutions to settle scores with your opponents & defaced & maligned them in the process. Shame on you. https://t.co/tRgTAdv2DM — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 13, 2019

She was responding to Prime Minister’s Tweet where he mentioned the use of tactics like bribery, threat and blackmailing by Pakistani mafia to pressurize state institutions and judiciary.

“It is you who used the institutions to settle scores with your opponents and defaced and maligned them in the process. Shame on you,” she added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said just like Sicilian mafia, the Pakistani mafia also used the multiple tactics to pressurize the state institutions and the judiciary to protect their billions of rupees laundered and stashed abroad.

The prime minister also shared a media report on the testimony of former Italian president Giorgio Napolitano in a case of bombings and violence in Italy involving mafia to coerce the government in 1990.