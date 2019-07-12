Patients suffer in Sindh as nurses continue strike

The patients admitted to public hospitals throughout the Sindh province continued to suffer on Friday, as the protest and boycott of nurses entered its 9th day.

The health services across Sindh province were paralyzed as nurses continued their protest for acceptance of their genuine demands.

The nurses, under the banner of Sindh Nurses Alliance, completely boycotted the emergency services, intensive care units, pediatric intensive care units, pediatric emergencies, cardiac intensive care units and other services at the hospitals across the Sindh province.

The nurses are protesting all over the province for health professional allowance, promotion of nurses under four-tier formula, DDO power for nursing instate principals, hike in nursing student stipend and others since last nine days.

The situation was also similar in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Mithi, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Badin, Kashmor, Dadu and other cities.

The patients admitted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), Civil Hospital Karachi, National Institute of Child Health, Sindh Government Lyari General Hospital, Sindh Government Qatar Hospital and other health facilities continued to suffer due to the strike.

Central Leader of Sindh Nurses Alliance Aijaz Kaleri while talking to PPI said protest and boycott of nurses all over the Sindh province would continue till acceptance of their genuine demands and issuance of notification.

Committee formed

Meanwhile, the Health Department has re-constituted a seven-member committee to re-examine the nurses’ issue and find reasonable solution to the existing situation.

The committee comprised Additional Secretary Admin-1 (chairman), Director Nursing Sindh Karachi (member), Principal School of Nursing Community Midwifery School Liaquatabad Karachi (member), Chief Nursing Superintendent Civil Hospital Karachi (member), Deputy Secretary (General) Health Department (member), Aijaz Kaleri representative of Sindh Nurses Alliance and Atta Muhammad Rajpar.

According to a notification, in partial modification of this department’s notification of even number dated July 01, 2019 and with the approval of competent authority, the following committee has been re-constituted with the composition and terms of reference (TORs).

The TORs re-examine the up-gradation case of nursing cadre in health department in view of the observation of Finance Secretary on the summery floated for the purpose.

The committee will submit its recommendations within seven days sharply.