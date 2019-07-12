Pakistan Navy seizes huge cache of narcotics

The Pakistan Navy conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) near Sonehra Point at Mubarik Village in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and seized approximately 675kg hashish and 4kg heroin worth approximately Rs 300 million, which was being transported through sea. The successful execution of the operation against narcotics smuggling is the result of effective monitoring and surveillance, and demonstrates the Pakistan Navy’s perseverance to deter, disrupt and deny use of sea/coastline for any unlawful activity. The cache was subsequently handed over to the ANF for further disposal. The Pakistan Navy would continue to fulfil its national responsibilities with highest level of commitment and dedication, said a statement.