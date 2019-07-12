Fazl announces full support to traders

Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that historical ‘Million’ march against the government would take place on July 25 whereas his party would also fully support the traders’ strike.

Addressing to a press conference in provincial secretariat, JUI-F chief expressed that he hasn’t received any notification from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over asset beyond means case. “NAB is being used against me as nothing related to me has been found since the era of ex-President Pervez Musharraf,” he maintained.

Fazlur Rehman went on to say that opposition has allied to change the Senate chairman as the majority demands to de-seat him. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States of America is just an enigma whereas staying at the house of an ambassador is the real question here.

JUI-F chief announced his full support to the traders’ strike which is happening on Saturday while he announced to observe black day on July 25.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has approved inquiry against JUI-F chief in asset beyond means case.

According to sources, the accountability watchdog will conduct inquiry into Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s assets.

In a meeting chaired on June 28 to review overall performance of NAB, Javed Iqbal said that NAB is absolutely committed to work transparently, fairly, professionally and on merit for a 100 % corruption free Pakistan in accordance with law.

He said that corruption is major hurdle in the way of progress and prosperity of the country depriving a deserving person of its due right on merit.

He had stated that overall performance of NAB remained excellent as compared to other Anti-Corruption Organizations. He said that the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2018 to 2019 which shows trust enhanced upon NAB due to its “Accountability for All” policy across the board.