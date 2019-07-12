University of Okara’s ASA members take oath

The newly elected office-bearers of the University of Okara (UO) Academic Staff Association (ASA) took oath on Friday with a pledge to make the university a hub of research-based activities and provide best possible academic services to the students.

UO Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zakria Zakar administered the oath of the office-bearers including President Dr. Hamoood Ur Rehman, Vice President Dr. Fahim Arshad, General Secretary Mr. Muhammad Iqbal, Joint Secretary Ms. Neelofer Shabir, Finance Secretary Mr. Rai Imtiaz Hussain and Office Secretary Mr. Inam Ul Haq. The body assured the Vice Chancellor that they would work hand-in-hand with the University’s administration in meeting future academic targets and challenges.

The ASA officer bearers hailed the vision and initiatives of the Vice Chancellor for the University’s development in line with new trends and educational requirements. Prof. Zakar briefed them about recent developments including the vertical extension of three academic blocks, construction of new recreational facilities for the students, hiring of high qualified faculty in different disciplines and his policy about increasing the intake of students from the upcoming admissions.

Addressing at the eve of the oath taking ceremony, the Vice Chancellor said, “The student and teacher bodies in a university are meant to enhance and uplift the academic environment. They should function as improvisers and I expect that the ASA of the University of Okara will help out the administration in all of their legitimate plans and policies.” He further told that he was looking forward to work with the Association in a team-spirit for the better cause of the University and for their welfare.