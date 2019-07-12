Shehbaz skips NAB appearance due to severe backache

Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday failed to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in assets beyond income and Lahore Waster Management Company (LWMC) cases due to severe backache. According to details, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president has submitted his written reply, stating that his doctors had advised him complete bed rest.

Previously, the accountability court had allowed Sharif to take a seat when he complained of his backache.

On February 18, the court Judge Syed Najmul Hassan had indicted ten suspects including Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam case.

All the accused rejected the charges. The PML-N president had sworn to God that the case against him was false and affirmed to bring facts in front of the nation.

Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad became an approver in the case. Fawad Hassan Fawad, in his statement before NAB, had claimed that he had awarded a contract to a “favourite firm” in the Rs14 billion Ashiana Housing project at the behest of Shehbaz Sharif.

The anti-graft agency said that the contract for the housing scheme was won by a construction company titled Chaudhry Latif and Sons but Sharif cancelled it and later on awarded the contract to Lahore Casa Developers, a proxy group of Paragon City (Pvt) Limited, which is said to be owned by ex-Railways Minister Saad Rafique”.