Ever increasing accidents in Pakistan railways

Islamabad: Since last 6 years Pakistan has been seeing the horrors of many railway accidents reportedly two minor and two major every week which has made every citizen and passenger question the system.

As per the official reports presented by Pakistan railway almost 350 people have been dead and nearly 2000 have been injured with a total of 562 accidents been recorded.

After Sheikh Rasheed’s charge around 80 of total accidents have been recorded and these accidents have made the railway suffer from a loss of almost 2 billion rupees.

For example, the Bolan Mail has suffered a loss of 225 million, KKK Express 311 million, Chenab Express 43 million, Badin Express 53 million and the list goes on.

Sheikh Rasheed, when inquired, accused the previous governments of all these losses. He further added: “We are fixing the problem. We ran new trains on new routes, hoping to earn more profits in the coming months”.

Recently in Sadiqabad train accident in which two trains collided with each other killing 21 passengers and injuring 84.

In Pakistan, almost 50 to 60 million passengers travel through these trains.

It is unto these authorities to look after the lives of these people which is why everyone is so actively talking about it and is under serious consideration.