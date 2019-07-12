Population day seeks to focus population issues in Pakistan: Dr Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar has stated that the Population day seeks to focus attention on the urgency and importance of population issues in Pakistan with 3-4 million people being added to the population every year.

She expressed these words while speaking on the occasion of the ‘World Population Day’ celebrated here on Thursday with the support of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Dr. Sania Nishtar was the guest of honor and keynote speaker while Dr. Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Ms. Lina Mousa, UNFPA Representative and Ms. Kemi Williams, Deputy Head of DFID were also present on the occasion, a press release issued here said.