Following removal of judge Malik, PML-N calls for immediate release of Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday, called for setting aside the verdict against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif issued by the judge of the accountability court, Arshad Malik.

Malik had sentenced Nawaz Sharif seven years of jail as part of the verdict for Al-Azizia reference in December 2018.

Incoming news reports have confirmed that the IHC pleaded to the law ministry to remove Malik from his accountability court position, who, according to Maryam Nawaz, was responsible for misconduct. Sharif and Maryam raised their demands right of Sharif’s immediate release after the publicising of these reports.

Maryam Nawaz wrote on Twitter, “By removing the judge from his position, the judiciary has admitted to the reality. How can we still follow a verdict made by this judge?” She questioned the legitimacy of Nawaz’s sentence in jail and demanded his immediate release from prison.

She pointed out that her father, who had been Prime Minister three times, is being held in prison despite being innocent.

نواز شریف تین بار وزیر اعظم کے عہدے پر فائز رہنے والے پاکستان کے پہلے اور واحد شخص ہیں۔ اور وہ شخص آج بےگناہ ثابت ہو جانے کے باوجود جیل کی سلاخوں کے پیچھے قید ہے۔ یہ کہاں کا انصاف ہے؟ کیا صرف جج کو فارغ کر دینا کافی ہے؟ ہرگز نہیں۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 12, 2019

She also stated, “it is not enough to just remove this judge.” She requested that the jury to declare the verdict void and implement his immediate release.

جج کو فارغ کرنے کا واضح مطلب یہ ہے کہ معزز اعلیٰ عدلیہ نے حقائق کو تسلیم کر لیا ہے اگر ایسا ہی ہے تو وہ فیصلہ کیسے برقرا رکھا جا رہا ہے جو اس جج نے دیا ؟

اگر فیصلہ دینے والے جج کو سزا سنا دی ہے تو اس بےگناہ نواز شریف کو کیوں رہائی نہیں دی جارہی جس کو اسی جج نے سزا دی؟ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 12, 2019

Nawaz’s daughter also accused the judge of engaging in misconduct, and Sharif having to be a subject of his crime.

اگر ایک جج Misconduct کا مرتکب پایا گیا ہے اور اسے اپنے عہدے سے ہٹا دیا گیا ہے تو اس Misconduct کا نشانہ بننے والے کو سزا کیسے دی جاسکتی ہے ؟ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 12, 2019

Maryam Nawaz also demanded that Sharif’s case be expunged from legal records. Shahbaz Sharif deemed Nawaz’s imprisonment “illegal” and backed Maryam’s demands of releasing him from prison. Sharif stated, “It is illegal to keep Nawaz in prison for even a minute. There is now no justification to keep him behind bars.”

Marriyum Aurangzeb, spokesperson of the PML-N, stated that the removal of Arshad Malik nullifies his final decision by default and that Maryam brought truth before the people of Pakistan.