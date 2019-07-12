IHC approached law ministry to remove judge Arshad Malik

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday approached the law ministry to remove accountability court judge Arshad Malik from his position amid the ‘leaked video controversy’.

“In these circumstances and surrounding realities, it is most respectfully prayed that an inquiry may be ordered to be conducted so as to determine the truth,” argued the petition moved by Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza through Advocate Chaudhry Munir Sadiq.

Ishtiaq Mirza, who himself is a lawyer as well as a social worker, also requested the apex court to issue necessary orders for securing independence, respect, prestige and integrity of the judiciary. The Supreme Court should also consider initiating contempt proceedings against those found guilty of contempt, he added.