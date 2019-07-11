Imran assures Sanjrani of all-out support

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday assured Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani of foiling the no-confidence motion against him moved by the joint opposition to dethrone him from the Upper House of parliament.

Sanjrani held an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters pertaining to no-confidence motion as well as overall political situation in the country. The prime minister reportedly assured Sanjrani of complete support vis-à-vis the no-confidence motion.

Besides Sanjrani, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Azam Khan Swati and Leader of House in Senate Shibli Faraz were present in the meeting.

Swatiand Faraz briefed the prime minister on the number of senators required to secure Sanjrani from the no-trust move. The prime minster directed the PTI senators to reach out to other political parties to foil the opposition’s bid to remove Sanjrani.

A day earlier, Faraz had claimed that he was in touch with several opposition senators on the matter and that the ruling PTI was formulating a strategy to thwart the opposition’s bid.

Meanwhile, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday, and announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The prime minister welcomed him to the party. Abdul Aleem Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Punjab, was also present on the occasion.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked overseas workers for sending more remittances to Pakistan through banking channels. “Remittances for the past fiscal year came in much higher at 9.7 percent annual growth and totaled $21.8 billion for the year,” the prime minister said in a tweet. He thanked the overseas workers for the remittances, which he said were much higher than the previous year when they grew only 2.9 percent.