Maryam meets Nawaz at Kot Lakhpat jail

The daughter of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, arrives to appear before an anti-corruption commission at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad on July 5, 2017.Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his children are accused of graft in an ongoing case which has captivated Pakistan and threatened to topple the prime minister after the Panama Papers leak last year linked the family to offshore businesses. The Supreme Court issued a split ruling calling for a joint investigation team of anti-corruption officials along with the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence to probe the claims and issue a report within 60 days. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP/Getty Images)Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday met her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.The PML-N leader arrived at the jail and inquired about the health of Nawaz Sharif. She also briefed the former prime minister about the party matters. Several PML-N workers and leaders were present outside the jail to express solidarity with their leader.Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister’s spokesperson Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said Dr Adnan, the personal physician of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is not a cardiologist. “Dr Adnan is only an MBBS doctor, not a cardiologist; though he has a membership of the American Cardiology Society, which any MBBS doctor can avail,” Gill said in a tweet. “He issues statements in media after having a chitchat with the incarcerated prime minister,” he added.