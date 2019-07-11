Maryam meets Nawaz at Kot Lakhpat jail

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday met her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

The PML-N leader arrived at the jail and inquired about the health of Nawaz Sharif. She also briefed the former prime minister about the party matters.

Several PML-N workers and leaders were present outside the jail to express solidarity with their leader.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister’s spokesperson Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said Dr Adnan, the personal physician of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is not a cardiologist.

“Dr Adnan is only an MBBS doctor, not a cardiologist; though he has a membership of the American Cardiology Society, which any MBBS doctor can avail,” Gill said in a tweet. “He issues statements in media after having a chitchat with the incarcerated prime minister,” he added.