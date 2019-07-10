Shehryar Afridi expresses resolve to expedite action against drugs

Minister of State for Anti-Narcotics Shehryar Afridi on Wednesday expressed the resolve to expedite action against drugs and said that no one would be spared if found involved in spreading this menace.

He was talking to Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Major general Muhammad Arif, while visiting ANF headquarters in Rawalpindi. He said everyone, irrespective of whether he is from the government, opposition, institutions, or the people will be treated as per law. He said strict legal action has been started against drugs and stringent laws will be made to check this menace. He said harsh sentences will be proposed in the legislation and there will be no pity on those, who harmed the nation.

Shehryar Afridi said shortage of resources will be fulfilled to make ANF one of the best anti-narcotics forces of the world. He said law will be equally implemented on rich and the poor.

He briefed that ANF seized 368 metric tons of narcotics worth 565 million dollars last year, which is the biggest amount of drugs a force has ever caught in the world.