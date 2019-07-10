Paddy sowing takes a hit in Sindh due to acute water shortage

Acute shortage of irrigation water has adversely affected the sowing of the paddy crop in the districts of Jacobabad, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot and Dadu.

Reportedly, 75 per cent of the paddy crop could still not be planted due to water shortage in Rice, Dadu, Mehar and Noor Canals. These canals are considered the lifeline of these regions of Sindh.

Meanwhile, protests continue in many cities of these four districts. The sowing period of the paddy season usually ends in June. However, it has been delayed this year due to water scarcity.

Only 25 per cent of the paddy crops has been sown to date in the areas where these canals originate and people have installed tube-wells using their own money. This was lamented by a paddy grower, Muhammad Ali, who resides in the outskirts of Aqil Village in Larkana district. He added that it was quite pitiful that the rulers could not provide water for Sindh’s bumper crop; paddy. The rulers must realise their responsibilities and resolve this issue, he noted. In Jacoababad, Noor, as well as other canals, are facing acute water shortage. Almost all minors of Garhi Khero have very low water level as the water does not reach fields. A grower, Ghulam Sabir Khoso, told media in Jacobabad that previously, they used to receive water in May, but now the water had not reached the fields even on July 10. The sowing could not be made on thousands of acres due to water scarcity, he added. The districts of Larkana and Qambar-Shahdadkot are also facing acute water shortage. Paddy growers from over 20 villages said that the provision of irrigation water from Rice Canal to their lands has been reduced by 25 per cent.