Merkel says she is fine and ‘working through’ shaking after third bout

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was “working through” a bout of shaking that first occurred in mid-June and struck for the third time on Wednesday, though she insisted she was fine and that “just as it happened one day, so it will disappear.” Merkel earlier shook back and forth as she stood outside and looked uncomfortable as she watched a military ceremony marking the arrival of visiting Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, who stood by her side. After the first shaking episode, when she met visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on June 18, Merkel said she felt better after drinking some water. “I am fine,” Merkel told a news conference after Wednesday’s meeting with Rinne. “I have recently said that I am working through what happened during the military honours with President Zelenskiy.” “This process is clearly not finished yet but there is progress and I must live with this for a while but I am very well and you don’t need to worry about me,” she added.