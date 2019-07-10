Govt steps forward to set up University at PM House

ISLAMABAD: The change in the master plan of the Capital for the setup of University in Prime Minister’s (PM) House is approved by the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday.

Before the elections of 2018, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Imran Khan, committed to the people of Pakistan to convert the PM House into a University. But after a huge success in the elections, he was not able to do so because of the master plan of Islamabad.

But now the Govt stepped forward to accomplish its goals as the federal cabinet on Tuesday allowed the Government to establish a University there.

“Today the cabinet approved a change of master plan for 50 acre land of PM House. We will set up a university in PM House with special focus on modern education such as artificial intelligence and engineering,” said Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood press briefing

According to the Master plan of the city, an educational institution cannot be set up at the PM House located in G-5 as this sector is meant for government and administrative buildings only.

According to the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the capital’s master plan would be violated if the PM House will be converted into a university, so the university cannot be opened in an administrative building.

Meanwhile, Former Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman Prof. Dr. Attaur Rahman met PM Khan and discussed the project of the university. He also discussed the establishment of another five centers of excellence for artificial intelligence, one in the federal capital and four in the provincial capitals and a proposal for research funding to promote research work in the country.

After that a12-member commission has already been formed by the federal cabinet to review the master plan of the city.

According to a source, the commission at a meeting discussed the proposal to convert the PM House into a university. But the commission was mandated to carry out an overall revision of the master plan.

“The total area of PM House could be more than 100 acres. The 50 acres in question is situated on the northwest side of building towards Bari Imam side,” said an official of the CDA, who requested not to be named. He said the CDA had not moved the summary to change the master plan for the federal cabinet rather it might have been moved by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

According to the press release, “Dr. Rehman discussed with the Prime minister the proposed project of the University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies to be set up at the PM House. The prime minister was informed that six centers of excellence would be established in the university, including for artificial intelligence, energy, and biotechnology and material sciences.”