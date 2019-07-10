PPP politics has been shrinking to street: Faisal Vawda

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was defaming national institutions through different schemes.

The minister said that the PPP politics has been shrinking to street or sector level due to bad governance and hollow slogans of ‘roti’, ‘kapra’, and ‘makan’, given by their past leaders.

The leaders and family members of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had been facing jail due to corruption and other similar charges. Both the parties had been ruling the country many years, but they could not develop and fulfill the basic needs of people besides employment, he said.

To a question, the Minister said all the episodes of opposition including PPP and PML-N against the PTI government had lost the credibility.

About videotape issue, he said the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz presented the fabricated video to malign the institution.

In reply to a question about incompetent government, he said that the PPP and PML-N had lost the popularity among the masses due to bad governance and weak policies.

The federal minister said that the PTI leader Imran Khan came into power after the heavy mandate and vote of the people.

He said that all our efforts were being made to improve the system and for this, the present government was taking measures to achieve the objectives.

About videotape issue, he said the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz presented the fabricated video to malign the institution.