Navy quest for bodies from Tarbela Lake

HARIPUR: The Haripur district administration has decided to seek help from the Navy. Rescue workers and army divers trying to find out bodies of some people who sank after a boat capsized in the Tarbela Lake last week.

Divers of the Rescue 1122 and the army has been unable to pull out any bodies from the lake over the past five days.

Haripur Deputy Commissioner Arifullah Awan has written to the Pakistan Navy in order to help the district administration in its mission.

Relatives of the victims started a protest in the TMA Chaman Park.

They demanded that the government utilize royalties obtained from the dam to build a road over the lake so that they do not have to undertake a perilous journey down the river.

The bodies were delivered to their homes in Shangla and were handed over to their families.