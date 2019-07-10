Parents can take back property given to son if ill-treated: BHC

Bombay: Bombay High Court (HC) ruled that elderly parents can take back a share in their property given to a son as a gift if he fails to look after them.

According to the special law cited for the maintenance of Senior citizens under Act, 2007 which protect parents (and elderly persons) who have signed away their property or assets to a person or to their child so that they would be taken care of but are then left un-attended or mistreated.

If a Senior citizen signs an agreement after 2007 to transfer his/her share in the property on the condition that their basic needs would be taken care of, but the person refuses to do so, then a maintenance tribunal can quash the agreement so from now it’s a legal obligation of the children to look after their elderly parents in India.