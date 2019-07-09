Decision against Nawaz has lost its worth: Abbasi

Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that the decision against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had no legal value after the video of accountability judge surfaced.

Addressing a press conference, the former prime minister claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had examined the video of the judge, which was why PM Imran Khan did not defend the judge. He said the judge had confessed that it was his video.

Abbasi said the judge had leveled allegations of bribery, making the decision more suspicious, adding that reality behind this accountability had been revealed now.

The PML-N leader said after the video, both judge and his judgement were controversial.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that taking U-turns was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s old habit. He said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was only maligning politicians instead of doing its work. “We only want the nation to know the reality of accountability claims,” he stated.

Earlier, while addressing the PML-N workers convention, Abbasi said that corrupt people had joined the PTI to save themselves. He also pledged to topple the government of Imran Khan.

Abbasi said workers stand by the party at crucial times, adding that “history tells us that those who keep changing their loyalties do not possess a good political career”.

He said the government was pressurising the opposition. “In the current scenario, it seems that only those associated with the PTI are pure and clean,” he said.