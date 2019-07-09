Acting IHC CJ meets CJP to discuss video controversy

Acting Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Amir Farooq on Tuesday met Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa to discuss the ‘leaked’ video presented by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

The meeting between the two senior judges lasted for over 30 minutes.

The video, presented by the PML-N leadership as proof, alleged that accountability court judge Arshad Malik had found “no evidence of corruption against deposed premier Nawaz Sharif”.

Maryam had further claimed that the accountability court judge had been “blackmailed into finding her father Nawaz Sharif guilty”. Judge Malik also met Justice Farooq on Monday.

On July 7, Malik refuted the PML-N’s claims that he was blackmailed into jailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, maintaining that the video revealed by the party as evidence was fake and it was, in fact, the PML-N leadership that tried to bribe and pressure him to rule in favour of its supreme leader.

In a press statement, the judge said his verdict against Nawaz was free of any bias and he had not acted under any sort of pressure.

Earlier, the PML-N leadership disseminated a video during a press conference to establish that that judge Arshad Malik had found “no evidence of corruption” against deposed premier Nawaz Sharif during adjudication of the references of the top anti-graft body.

In response to allegation leveled by the PML-N against judge of the accountability court for convicting Sharif, the ruling party underlined the need for forensically establishing the authenticity of the video before rushing to conclusions.