KP elections — no boots in polling stations: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday rolled back its decision to deploy the military inside polling stations during elections in the tribal districts on July 20.

It also lifted the imposition of Section 144 in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) after receiving complaints that candidates were facing difficulties in their election campaigns.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all the necessary arrangements to hold elections of provincial assembly in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 20.

A meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (r) Sardar Muhammad Raza here on Tuesday was informed that army would be deployed at sensitive polling stations.

The representatives of the provincial government assured the election commission of all out assistance. They said security is improving in the new districts that will facilitate holding of elections in a peaceful environment. The provincial government assured the ECP that it would install CCTV cameras at all polling stations.

The participants of the meeting were informed about ECP’s endeavors to ensure that the maximum number of registered voters turned up at polling stations to exercise their right of franchise under a free and secure environment, especially female voters.

Female security personnel will be deployed at all female and combined polling stations.

The meeting was attended by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (r) Sardar Raza Khan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa election commissioner, additional chief secretary, interior secretary, returning officers and security officials.