Drawing words exhibition featuring 10 UK illustrators begins at British Council Library

The British Council Karachi Library launched Drawing Words, an exciting new exhibition of children’s book illustrations curated by UK Children’s Laureate and award-winning writer and artist, Lauren Child.

The exhibition features 10 amazing illustrators from across the UK whose work pushes the boundaries of illustration in new and exciting ways and offers unique perspectives on the world.

Michael Houlgate, Director Sindh and Balochistan, British Council in Pakistan said:

“We are delighted to host the work of 10 UK illustrators as part of the Drawing Words exhibition. Children’s literature can be a common denominator to help bring cultures together. Through these exhibitions and workshops, we will help foster creativity and explore new talent from among the youth of Pakistan.”

The exhibitions celebrate the engaging art form and includes exclusive illustration workshop for children with featured artist William Grill in Karachi and Jill Calder in Lahore at the British Council Libraries,

William Grill, a featured Illustrator in the exhibition said, “It’s been an honour to share my work and encourage some of the children and students from Karachi. Being here to share things I’ve learnt means a lot to me, and especially visiting Karachi, somewhere where I probably wouldn’t have thought to travel. Thank you to all the children and students who attended the workshops, I they learnt something valuable from the workshop. A big thank you to the staff who have helped to make me feel welcomed at the British Council Library and in Karachi.’

The Drawing Words exhibition will be on display at the British Council Libraries from 8 to 21 July in Karachi and from 12 to 28 July in Lahore. The 10 featured artists include Jill Calder, Laura Carlin, Rebecca Cobb, William Grill, Emily Hughes, Yasmeen Ismail, Neal Layton, David Mackintosh, Emily Rand and David Roberts.

The British Council libraries in Pakistan are committed to creating spaces to access knowledge, share ideas, and inspire creativity. Since re-opening in 2016, the British Council Libraries have built a repository of more than 15,000 books with one of the largest graphic novel collections, a fabulously curated children’s section, prize-winning literature from around the world, and a programming calendar that exemplifies this commitment.

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations. We create international opportunities for the people of the UK and other countries and build trust between them worldwide. We value diversity and difference. We work in over 100 countries in the areas of arts, education and English. In Pakistan, we have been working since 1948. For more information, please visit www.britishcouncil.org.pk.