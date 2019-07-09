Lok Virsa to launch Journey through Lens — Pakistani Cinema

Lok Virsa has announced formal inauguration of book “Journey through Lens: Pakistani Cinema” – a book on the history of Pakistani cinema on 17th July, at 5 pm, at the Media Centre, Lok Virsa. “Journey through Lens: Pakistan Cinema” primarily focuses on the cinema of Pakistan which is an essential part of our cultural heritage. It tracks the history of cinema in the subcontinent from 1906 when the first film shots from France were screened in a hotel in Mumbai. However, it does not only tell the history of our cinema but also highlights the best from the fifties and beyond. Turning the pages of the book, the reader will take a walk down the memory lane, sometimes in nostalgic black and white and some times in the digital glamorous colour images. Journey through Lens works both as a reference and text book. It provides essential knowledge about films.