Rain forces match to spill over onto reserve day after bowlers dominate

MANCHESTER: On a frustrating day where the clouds played hide and seek, the Indian bowlers dominated proceedings to restrict New Zealand to 211-5 in 46.1 overs before rain arrived in the first semifinal at Old Trafford Stadium, in Manchester. After hours of deliberation and covers coming on and off a number of times, as per the playing conditions the match will now go into the reserve day, that is Wednesday (today) with New Zealand starting from where they left on 211-5.

Amidst much fervour, New Zealand won an important toss on a pitch that was slow and helpful for spinners. Batting second against India’s spinners would have been a huge gamble, and they went for the right choice despite conditions being overcast and the possibility of rain later on. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the tone with brilliant, probing spells that began with a maiden each. Under overcast skies, they seemed impossible to get away. Kane Williamson (67) and Ross Taylor (67*) scored half-centuries but at a really slow pace as New Zealand’s run rate really never crossed the four mark till about the 40th over. Bhuvneshwar nearly had Martin Guptill lbw first ball of the game, but ended up wasting India’s only review. Bumrah, however, had Guptill nicking to slip for a struggling 1 off 14 in the fourth over. New Zealand got no momentum whatsoever in the first few overs. They were 8-1 after six overs, and improved that to 27-1 in the first 10. It was the lowest score in the first Power Play at this World Cup. Bumrah had a first spell of 4-1-10-1 and Bhuvneshwar finished his with figures of 5-1-13-1.

Williamson and Henry Nicholls rebuilt, settling in as Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal kept things tight. Jadeja eventually had Nicholls bowled with one that turned in a touch cleaning up the left-handers middle stump for 28, ending a 68-run stand for the second wicket. India had a bit of a scare with Pandya walking off the field with a hip niggle, but he came back soon to allay fears. Taylor joined Williamson for another session of rebuilding as Chahal and Jadeja bowled in tandem. Batting wasn’t easy – there was turn, bounce and variable pace. There was a period of 13.3 overs without a boundary at one stage with Williamson knocking it around and Taylor struggling for momentum. Williamson went past his 50 off 79 balls, and fell just when he was looking for acceleration. He looked to hit Chahal over extra cover, but got an edge to point.

At 134 for 3 in the 36th over with Williamson gone, New Zealand needed a strong finish. Jimmy Neesham couldn’t provide that as he managed only 12 off 18 before holing out. India’s bowlers were smart in their assessment of the pitch too – Pandya, Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah used their cutters and slower balls to take pace off. Jadeja completed a superb spell of 10-0-34-1. It was all down to Taylor to take New Zealand to a competitive total. He was struggling to get going, and was at one stage 36 off 64. He also had a reprieve when MS Dhoni dropped a tough low chance when on 22.

New Zealand did finally get some momentum in 44th over of the innings when Taylor decided enough was enough and went after Chahal. He succeeded brilliantly slamming the leg-spinner for a four and a six also reaching his 50th ODI half-century off 73 balls. Bhuvneshwar came back to remove the dangerous Colin de Grandhomme before he could do anymore damage for 16 and soon after the clouds opened up to deny any possibility of play for the rest of the day with 23 balls still remaining in the innings.

For India, the good news is that Bumrah (8-1-25-1) and Bhuvneshwar (8.1-1-30-1) will bowl the rest of the 3.5 overs and they will hope to restrict the Blackcaps to as low a score as possible.