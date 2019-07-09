Maryam summoned by accountability court for Avenfield case

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Pakistan Muslim League- N (PML-N) President Maryam Nawaz was summoned by an accountability court to appear on July 19 by judge Muhammad Bashir.

Judge Bashir claimed that, according to the National Accountability Bureau(NAB), Maryam’s trust deed was proven fake in the Avenfield Apartments case. NAB has requested a trial against Maryam on grounds of fake documentation.

Reports showed that the documents were forged, because similar to Nawaz Sharif’s illegal offshore property case in 2017, the document used Microsoft’s ‘Calibri’ font. This was problematic because the documents were from 2006, when the font was not launched to the public by Microsoft till 2007.

The Supreme Court filed the Avenfield properties verdict last year after Nawaz Sharif’s Panama Papers case.

However, in September 2018, the Islamabad High Court suspended the sentences for Maryam Nawaz and her husband, Muhammad Safdar in the Avenfield corruption reference.