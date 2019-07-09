Rahbar committee announces consensus to remove Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, a resolution was submitted by the Rahbar Committee to remove Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The anti-government Rahbar Committee announced a consensus to remove the Chairman and the resolution was signed by 44 senators.

The Committee consists of 11 members and nine opposition parties. On its first meeting held in Islamabad, it took an oath of confidentiality, forming policy on the anti-government movement.

The Rahbar Committee plans to hold a second session on 11 July, where it is expected of them to announce the name of a joint candidate for the position of Chairman Senate. It approved that the candidate be from the PML-N, the majority party. The PML-N, in turn, has been planning to nominate Raja Zafarul Haq and Musadik Malik among to others for the position.

However, during a session, the decision was made to have PML-N leave the position of opposition leader after the chairmanship of the Senate.