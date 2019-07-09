Saudi to build Al-Faisaliah airport in Makkah

MAKKAH: In collaboration with the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Saudi Arabia is building a new airport that would aid people coming for Umrah and Hajj.

The Emir of Makkah and advisor to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prince Khaled Al-Faisal has officially announced that they have purchased land for their Al-Faisaliah airport which will directly be linked to Abdulaziz International Airport.

An area of 2,450 square kilometers has been bought for the construction of this airport. This airport will be constructed from the Makkah Haram boundary and will extend up to the Red Sea coast of Al-Shuaiba that is on the west of Makkah.

The emir himself released to the press that the custodian of Makkah King Salman has approved of this project to aid the pilgrims as much as it would serve. They have all been working really hard to implement this project as they believe that it would not only aid the pilgrims in their pilgrimage but it will also provide employment and revenue to their country. As the prince himself in a speech said:

“The project is designed to provide job opportunities in various sectors including health, education and technology”

Furthermore, this project will also help government authorities as they will be provided with residence near this area which was also a part of this contract.

It has further been reported that the Makkah Region Development Authority (MRDA) will itself look into the project.

The Saudi officials are extremely very thankful and hopeful in the commencement of this airport project.