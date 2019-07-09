30 suspects arrested in connection to a rape of a four-year-old

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have arrested 30 suspects in the rape case of a four years old girl, Fatima Zafar, registered at Bhara Kau police station on Tuesday.

Reportedly IG Islamabad forms 2 investigation teams to probe 4-year-old’s rape.

One of the teams will be led by the superintendent of police (SP) investigations and the other will be led by SP (City Zone) Amir Khan Niazi that has been constituted to investigate suspects and arrest the real culprit. Both teams will submit daily progress reports to IG Khan and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqaruddin Syed.

Deputy Inspector told that 30 suspects have been arrested who were involved in this case.

He said that IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed to fastened investigation and efforts are ongoing to arrest the criminals.

Zafar Abbas father of Fatima Zafar filed a report under Case no.288/19 with Bhara Kahu police station that her daughter was present at the opened door of the house to view the rain around 9 pm on July 8, 2019. Meanwhile, some unknown people kidnaped her from there and threw her in bushes where she was found unconscious.

She was first taken to Poly Clinic but later was shifted to Pims due to the unavailability of doctors in the hospital.

IG Khan and DIG (operations) Syed visited her at the hospital today and assured the family that the police will arrest the criminals.