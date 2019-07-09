Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for UK

ISLAMABAD: Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves today for a two-day trip to the United Kingdom and will participate in an extraordinary meeting of the Commonwealth in the United Kingdom at the invitation of British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Addressing the media before his departure, the foreign minister stated that he has been invited by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to attend a meeting of the Commonwealth in the UK.

The minister further said that 54 countries are the members of the Commonwealth.

“Pakistan is playing its role in the Commonwealth and will continue to play it,” Qureshi maintained.

Qureshi said, this meeting will provide an opportunity for him to engage with his other counterparts. He added that he will also present Pakistan’s report about mandates of 2018.

On February 18, United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Commonwealth and United Nations Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon had called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

The matters of mutual interest, trade ties, investment, education, and other matters came under discussion in the meeting.

The foreign minister apprised the UK minister about the immense potential and opportunities for tourism in Pakistan and steps taken by the current government to promote this sector.